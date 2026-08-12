Chicago weather: Strong storms could return Wednesday

The Brief Thunderstorms are expected to redevelop by mid- to late morning Wednesday and could bring another round of severe weather before noon. The threat is especially concerning for people without power, including in northwest Indiana, who may have limited ways to receive weather warnings. Shower and storm chances continue through Sunday, potentially affecting Saturday’s Air and Water Show and Bears preseason game.



Luck has certainly not been on our side in regard to thunderstorms lately, or really this year. However, at least overnight, we have missed out on what had been feared to be another round of potentially strong thunderstorms in our area.

This is not to say that we can let our guard down.

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Strong storms could return Wednesday

Thunderstorms look quite likely to redevelop by mid or late morning and blast through our area once again sometime before noon. Severe thunderstorm hazards would once again be in play.

What makes this somewhat more disturbing is the fact that so many people are without power and therefore with a limited means of getting warnings that may come out. This is particularly the case in northwest Indiana. Nevertheless, watches and warnings are possible, especially through midday.

The rest of the day will be rather warm and humid with highs in the lower 80s.

What's next:

Unfortunately, the hits keep coming although Thursday's shower and thunderstorm threat looks far less menacing. The higher risk of anything severe will be downstate, but showers and a few thunderstorms are likely tomorrow, especially late morning into the early afternoon. High temperatures will not be far from 80°.

It would be nice to advertise with confidence a dry day before Sunday, but unfortunately I can’t. Obviously, it won’t be raining this entire time, but Friday, Saturday and Sunday will feature a chance for showers and a thunderstorm here and there. This would have at least some impact on the Air and Water show and Bears pre-season game Saturday afternoon. Highs will be around 80° during this period.

Monday might be the first day during which a completely dry day will be enjoyed in our viewing area.