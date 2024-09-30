Chicago weather: Stunning start to October with sunny skies and seasonable temps

A cold front will approach our area tonight, ushering in cooler air for the next few days.

Increasing cloud cover is expected tonight with lows dropping into the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will ramp up early Tuesday morning with north-northwesterly winds gusting as high as 35 mph by mid-morning.

Clouds will quickly move out Tuesday morning with skies becoming sunny by midday. Winds will remain gusty through the day with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Sunny skies and quiet weather conditions will stick around into Wednesday with highs in the lower 70s. Skies become partly cloudy on Thursday with highs in the upper 70s.

There is a very small chance for sprinkles Thursday night into Friday morning, but most areas stay dry with partly cloudy to partly sunny skies on Friday. Highs will return to near normal values in the lower 70s Friday afternoon.

As of now, our weekend looks lovely with sunshine and highs in the mid 70s.