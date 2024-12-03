Chicago weather: Subzero wind chills expected

Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with steady temperatures in the 20s and wind chills in the low teens. South-southwest winds are expected to pick up, gusting as high as 30 mph.

A cold front will drop southward through the area on Wednesday, bringing the chance of scattered snow in the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will top out in the upper 30s but quickly drop into the teens on Wednesday night.

Thursday will be cold and breezy with sunshine and highs in the mid 20s. Friday looks mostly sunny to partly cloudy with slightly warmer temperatures near 30 degrees.

The weekend ahead will be dry with partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s on Saturday. Temperatures will warm to the mid 40s on Sunday before rain showers move in on Monday.