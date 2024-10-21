Chicago weather: Summer lives on

The Brief Chicago will experience unseasonably warm weather today, reaching a high of 84 degrees, just shy of the 87-degree record. The rest of the week will remain warmer than normal, with temperatures gradually cooling into the 60s by the weekend.



Chicago has a remarkably warm day in store. The record is 87 degrees and it should stand but we won’t be that far away. I like 84 degrees.

The normal high today is 61 degrees and by Sunday that drops to 58 degrees. Every day this week will be warmer than normal.

Skies today will be mostly sunny with just some high clouds mixing in late in the day. Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy and mild with lows in the 50s.

Tomorrow will be warm, just not as warm. Mid-70s look good under partly cloudy skies. There’s a small chance of an afternoon shower but meaningful rainfall is highly doubtful.

Wednesday and Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid 60s. On Thursday night a cold front arrives and with it a chance for showers which could last into the morning.

The weekend will be dry and seasonable with highs in the low 60s.