Chicago weather: Summerlike heat sticks around, rain chances look slim to none

The Brief Summerlike weather continues with highs in the upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. Mostly clear skies expected through midweek, with clouds arriving by Friday. Weekend could see scattered showers due to remnants of Hurricane Francine.



Summerlike temperatures and dry skies will continue for Chicagoland.

After another mostly sunny day, skies will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight with lows falling into the 50s for most, but likely only dropping into the lower 60s in Chicago and the immediately surrounding suburbs.

Wednesday and Thursday will be the warmest days of the week with highs in the upper 80s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny and then skies become partly cloudy on Thursday.

Clouds from what will soon be Hurricane Francine will arrive in the Chicagoland area on Friday and stick around into the weekend. While rain chances appear low, most days will have cloud cover associated with the remnants of Francine.

We have a low-end chance for rain this weekend, with the most likely scenario being scattered showers on Sunday.