Chicago weather: Summerlike temps returning this week after cool stretch

The Brief After a cool weekend, temps climb into the 70s Monday and Tuesday, with sunshine for the Bears’ Monday night game. Highs reach the low 80s Wednesday and Thursday, with mid-80s expected Friday and Saturday. A cooldown returns Sunday, with highs dropping back into the 70s.



It has been a cooler-than-normal stretch in the Chicago area, with chilly overnight lows and daytime highs only in the 60s. If you’ve been waiting for a warm-up, this week’s forecast has good news.

Chicago weather forecast

What to expect:

Sunday night will be chilly, with lows in the 40s for most areas and upper 40s to near 50 degrees in Chicago. Monday looks pleasant, with highs warming into the low to mid-70s under mostly sunny skies.

The weather should be perfect for the Bears game Monday night. Temperatures at the 7:15 p.m. kickoff will be in the mid to upper 60s, dropping to around 60 degrees by the final quarter. No rain is expected, with clear skies and light winds in the forecast.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and seasonable, with highs in the upper 70s. That’s right on target for this time of year, as the average high is about 78 degrees.

Warmer, summerlike air returns by midweek. Highs reach the lower 80s Wednesday under partly cloudy skies, and Thursday will be sunny with highs again in the lower 80s.

The warm trend continues Friday and Saturday, with highs in the mid-80s. A cooldown is expected Sunday, when highs return to the 70s.