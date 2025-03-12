Chicago weather: Sunny and mild today before storms threaten Friday

The Brief Today will be sunny with highs around 50 degrees, with warmer temperatures inland. Tomorrow will be even warmer, reaching around 60 degrees, before strong winds and potential severe storms move in Friday night into early Saturday. Highs on Friday could hit the upper 70s or even 80 degrees, with winds reaching 40-50 mph Friday and up to 55 mph on Saturday.



Warm and sunny weather continues through Thursday before strong winds and the potential for severe storms arrive Friday night into Saturday.

Chicago weather forecast

Today will be sunny with a range of temps. We are looking at highs in the 40s lakeside today and tomorrow, warmer inland. I am going with a high of 50 degrees today.

Tomorrow will be sunny with a high of around 60 degrees.

Severe storms possible Friday

We have strong wind on the way Friday and Saturday as a storm system chugs across the country.

Highs will be warm on Friday, up to the 70s expected, with some in the upper 70s or even 80 degrees in Chicagoland. Winds will be up to 40-50 mph on Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m .and perhaps tagging 55 mph on Saturday from 4 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Severe storms are possible late Friday into early Saturday. Right now, most of Chicagoland has a slight risk of severe storms, meaning scattered severe storms are possible. Southwestern counties, including portions of LaSalle, Grundy and Kankakee counties, are under an enhanced risk for severe storms, meaning numerous severe storms are possible.

The timing for the severe storm potential is highest between roughly 8 p.m. Friday through 3 a.m. Saturday. We will be watching the development of storms on Friday afternoon and will continue to update as the time approaches.

Future forecast

There is a chance for precipitation Saturday night into early Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be in the low 40s.

Expect partly to mostly sunny skies early next week with highs in the mid-50s Monday and mid-60s Tuesday.