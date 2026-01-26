Chicago weather: Sunny but bitter cold takes hold

The Brief Chicago stays sunny but very cold today with highs in the low teens and wind chills below zero. A brief chance of light snow arrives tonight, followed by a stretch of dry, cold days. Temperatures trend slightly warmer this weekend, reaching near 30 by Sunday.



Today is sunny and cold! Highs will be around 10-15 with wind chills remaining below zero this afternoon.

Tonight, there is a chance for a touch of brief light snow. Temperatures will be fairly stable tonight with climbing temperatures early tomorrow.

The skies will be partly sunny tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper teens. Wednesday will be basically a repeat of Tuesday with partly sunny skies and highs around 15-20.

What's next:

Thursday will be sunny with highs in the mid teens. Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper teens. We will be watching for late week and early weekend snow as we get closer.

This weekend will be a touch warmer. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 20s. Sunday will be around 30 with partly sunny skies.