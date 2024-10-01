Chicago weather: Sunny days continue, likely worsening Chicagoland's drought

It was a seasonable start to October with high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Tonight will be clear and chilly with temperatures in the 40s for most, but near 50 in Chicago.

Warmer air will settle in on Thursday with highs likely in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Skies will be mostly sunny, and then a few more clouds are expected to move in Thursday night.

Another cold front will swing through late this week, sending temperatures back down to near normal on Friday. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs near 70.

The weekend looks like a stunner with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s. The Bears game will be nice with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.