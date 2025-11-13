Chicago weather: Sunny Friday before a breezy, cooler weekend

Chicago is in for a stretch of sunshine before a breezy cool-down this weekend.

What's next:

Friday will be sunny with highs in the low 60s — perfect weather to get outside and enjoy before changes move in.

Weekend forecast:

Saturday turns mostly cloudy and warmer, with highs in the upper 60s. Winds will pick up through the day, gusting up to 25–30 mph ahead of a cold front.

That front will bring a sharp drop in temperatures Sunday, with highs only in the upper 40s. Despite the chill, it’ll be sunny and pleasant.

Next week:

The cooler trend continues early next week, with highs staying in the upper 40s Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances return Monday night into Tuesday.