Chicago weather: Sunny Friday leads into rainy weekend

We will have fine weather today with plenty of sunshine and highs around 80 away from the lakefront.

It will be quiet tonight with mainly clear skies and lows in the mid 50s to around 60. The weekend looks a bit more sour in terms of rainfall possibilities.

A few light showers could cross the area tomorrow morning but showers and some embedded storms are more likely late in the afternoon and at night. Showers now look a bit more persistent on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 70s tomorrow and low 70s Sunday.

Next week will be warmer with several days in the low to mid 80s starting Tuesday with no rainfall expected.

Hurricane Lee is a Cat 1 storm with 85 mph top sustained winds as it begins its march toward the Canadian Maritimes. Rainfall and gusty winds along with some minor storm surge are possible from coast Massachusetts into eastern Maine.

Landfall will occur tomorrow afternoon with Nova Scotia the likely strike zone. By that time colder water should weaken Lee into a post-tropical storm-more like a nor’easter.