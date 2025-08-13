Chicago weather: Sunny, less humid days before hot weekend

The Brief Chicago saw just 0.15 inches of rain Tuesday at O’Hare, but some suburbs got more than 5 inches. Skies will be mostly sunny today and tomorrow with highs in the 80s and lower humidity. A stretch of 90-degree heat is expected from Friday through at least Monday, with rain possible by Tuesday.



Chicago’s official rainfall total for Tuesday is 0.15 inches. That’s right, less than a quarter inch of rain fell at O’Hare.

Of course, that fails to tell the story of the day, but it does illustrate once again the all or nothing rainfall distribution across our area.

Some parts of Chicagoland since Monday morning picked up more than 5 inches of rain based on Doppler radar data. Others picked up far less.

Now it’s time to focus on temperatures over the next several days.

Today will be mostly sunny with temperatures ranging from the upper 70s close to the lakeshore to mid and upper 80s well inland. Humidity levels are currently high as of this writing but will be dropping throughout the day.

Tonight will be clear and comfortable with lows in the 60s.

Tomorrow will be sunny with low humidity and highs in the low to mid 80s. Once again, it will be a few degrees cooler near the lake.

Then it’s time to start talking about the heat again. I see three, possibly four days of 90° plus on the way. Friday should make it to at least 90° with sunny skies.

The weekend will feature very hot and humid conditions with highs in the low to mid 90s both days and plenty of sun. Rainfall prospects now look delayed until Monday night at the earliest and more likely on Tuesday. That means Monday may also be a 90° day. If it doesn’t hit 90 it’s going to be mighty close.

There are some signs of a break from the heat after any showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday.