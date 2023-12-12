Chicago weather: Sunny skies and temps in the 40s

Chicago reached 36 degrees yesterday, and today we will be around 40. There are more sunny skies on tap with gusts to around 20 mph.

Tomorrow will be much of the same with sunshine and a high near 40 degrees. Expect temps in the upper 40s Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny skies.

There is a chance for showers Friday night into early Saturday. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 40s. It will be in the upper 40s Sunday with partly sunny skies.

Expect next Monday to be mostly sunny with highs in the low 40s.