Chicago weather: Sunny skies, lakefront cooldown and dry stretch continue into June

The Brief Temperatures will vary widely today, from the 60s near Lake Michigan to the low 80s inland. A beach hazard statement is in effect for Illinois and Indiana beaches because of high waves and dangerous rip currents. Dry, mostly sunny weather continues through next week with highs mainly in the 70s and low 80s.



Today will be sunny with a wide range of temperatures across the area.

Chicago weather forecast

What to expect:

Highs will stay in the 60s near the lakefront, while far inland areas in the southwest suburbs could reach the upper 70s and low 80s. Chicago will likely land somewhere in the low to mid 70s.

A beach hazard statement remains in effect for Illinois and Indiana beaches because of high waves and dangerous rip currents, so swimming in Lake Michigan is discouraged.

Tonight will be clear and comfortable with lows in the upper 50s to around 60.

What's next:

Friday will be warmer with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s, though lakeside areas will stay cooler.

The weekend looks quiet and comfortable. Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s, while Sunday turns mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Looking ahead to next week, the dry and sunny pattern continues. Monday will be mostly sunny with highs near 80. Tuesday brings sunshine and upper 70s, followed by low 80s and sunny skies on Wednesday.

The downside to all this great weather is the lack of rain, and right now there’s not much in the forecast to help ease dry conditions as we head into early June.