Chicago weather: Sunny skies today, storm chances arrive this weekend

Today will be sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Cooler temps return today along the lake, and counties SW will flirt with 90!

Looking Ahead:

Tomorrow will be sunny with highs in the mid-80s. A slight uptick in clouds Friday with highs around 80.

There is a chance for rain and storms Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the low 80s this weekend.

Then the chance for rain pushes into Monday. Highs on Monday will be around 80. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.