Chicago weather: Sunny skies, warm temperatures ahead

The Brief Saturday night will bring fair skies with temperatures dipping into the mid and upper 60s. On Sunday, Chicago will see partly cloudy skies and temperatures climbing into the upper 80s. We'll see more sunshine the rest of the week with temperatures in the low and mid 80s.



As we head into Saturday night, we can expect fair skies with temperatures dipping into the comfortable mid and upper 60s.

Looking ahead to Sunday, the city will see partly cloudy skies, with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s.

Monday will bring more of the same, with partly cloudy conditions and temperatures once again reaching into the upper 80s.

As we move into the rest of the week, expect a return to more sunshine with temperatures settling in the low and mid 80s. It looks like it’ll be a pleasant stretch of weather, perfect for enjoying outdoor activities or just soaking up some sun.

