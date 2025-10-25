Expand / Collapse search

Chicago weather: Sunny Sunday ahead of clouds, rain later in the week

By
Published  October 25, 2025 10:22pm CDT
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago
CHICAGO - After a few frosty mornings, the Chicago area is in for slightly warmer weather to start the week, though rain chances are on the horizon.

Overnight lows will stay in the 40s, with daytime highs climbing to around 60 degrees Sunday under mostly sunny skies. Winds are expected to remain light, making for a pleasant day to get outside.

Clouds return Monday with temperatures near 55, followed by a 35% to 40% chance of rain Tuesday into Wednesday. Highs through midweek are expected to stay in the mid-50s, close to seasonal averages.

A few light sprinkles could develop late Sunday, but most of the area will stay dry until midweek. Additional chances of showers may return by Friday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies expected to linger into the weekend.

