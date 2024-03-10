Expand / Collapse search

Chicago weather: This week will swing from sunny to showers

By
Published 
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago Weather: This week will swing from sunny to showers

Mark Strehl has your weather update!

CHICAGO - Chicago will see some gorgeous weather to start off the workweek! 

Sunday night brings clear skies with a chilly low of 32, but don't worry – a warm-up is on the way. 

Monday promises a spectacular day with abundant sunshine and soaring temperatures to the mid-60s. Wind gusts will near 35 miles per hour. 

The pleasant weather continues into Tuesday and Wednesday, with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s. 

On Thursday, the forecast takes a turn and rain is slated to come to the area. 

Make sure to enjoy your time outdoors before the wet weather sets in!