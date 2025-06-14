Chicago weather: A sunny, warm Father's Day ahead

Residents across the Chicago area can expect a picture-perfect Father’s Day weekend, with clear skies and warm temperatures dominating the forecast.

Full Forecast:

Saturday night will feature mostly clear, moonlit skies, with overnight lows dipping into the upper 50s to low 60s across the region. Conditions are expected to be ideal for outdoor activities.

By Sunday morning, temperatures will quickly rebound into the 60s, climbing to the low 80s by the afternoon in Chicago. Areas south and west of the city may see slightly warmer conditions. Skies will remain mostly sunny through the early part of the day, becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. Sunday night will bring another round of cooler temperatures, falling back into the low 60s by early Monday.

Looking ahead, Monday will remain dry and warm, with highs reaching into the mid-80s. Rain has been pushed out of the forecast until late Monday night, with the first chance of showers expected after midnight. Rain chances increase on Tuesday, with the strongest likelihood for showers and thunderstorms arriving Wednesday.