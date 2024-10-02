Chicago weather: Sunny and warm, perfect weekend for Bears game

The Brief Wednesday warmed from the 40s to the upper 60s, with clear skies overnight. Thursday will be sunny and warm, with highs in the upper 70s before a cold front brings cooler weather Friday. The weekend looks nice, with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s Saturday and low to mid 70s Sunday, perfect for the Bears game.



After a chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s area-wide, it turned out to be a beautiful Wednesday with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Wednesday night will be clear and cool with temperatures in the 40s and low 50s.

Thursday will be another sunny day. Temperatures are expected to warm well above normal, putting us in the upper 70s in the afternoon.

A cold front will move through late Thursday, ushering in cooler conditions for the end of the workweek.

We have a small chance for a few stray showers Friday morning, but most areas stay dry with skies going from mostly cloudy in the morning to partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs will be near 70.

The weekend looks great with sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s on Saturday, and then partly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 70s on Sunday.

Weather for the Bears game looks great with kickoff temps likely in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.