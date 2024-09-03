Chicago weather: Sunny and warmer today

Picture-perfect conditions continue for the next couple of days with a warming trend.

Highs today will be around 80, tomorrow in the mid 80s. Each day will be cooler by the lake.

Thursday could be almost hot with highs not far from 90 degrees. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny that day ahead of a cold front which should spark some showers and maybe a rumble of thunder that night.

Friday will be cooler with highs in the low-to-mid 70s and a small chance of some light showers. The weekend looks mostly sunny and cooler still with highs ranging from the upper 60s to lower 70s.