Chicago weather: Sunny weekend ahead for marathon

Clear skies and mild temperatures are expected throughout the weekend as runners gear up for Sunday’s Chicago Marathon.

Saturday will bring abundant sunshine with highs near 65 degrees. Sunday is forecast to be slightly warmer, with highs around 69 degrees and no rain in sight.

Marathon runners can expect ideal conditions at the start of the race, with early morning temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s in the Loop, warming into the 60s by late morning.

Looking ahead, the Chicago area will stay dry through next week, with highs in the low 70s Monday before cooling into the 60s by midweek. Fall-like weather will continue, with temperatures remaining close to seasonal averages.