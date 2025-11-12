Chicago weather: Sunshine and 60s ahead after stunning Northern Lights display

The Brief The northern lights dazzled skies overnight, with a small chance of another display tonight. Sunshine and milder temperatures return today, with highs in the low to mid-50s. The weekend looks dry and warm before cooler air moves in Sunday.



Obviously, the main meteorological story has more to do with astronomy than weather.

Northern lights put on an incredible show last night and there is a smaller chance that they repeat in some fashion tonight. I’ll keep you posted as conditions warrant.

Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

Weatherwise, today will feature plenty of sunshine, a pretty decent breeze and temperatures that will be warmer. In fact, highs should get into the low to mid 50s this afternoon. Tonight will be mainly clear and chilly with lows in the mid 30s.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly sunny with temperatures again in the mid to upper 50s.

On Friday it looks like we can get to around 60° under partly sunny skies with even warmer weather on the way for Saturday. Highs on Saturday should get into the mid 60s feeling toasty by November standards.

I am yanking rain completely out of the forecast for the weekend as there is simply no forecast model support for it. However, one change is to bring in cooler air sooner so that Sunday is not as warm as it appeared earlier this week. Highs may struggle to get much past 50 degrees in fact on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.