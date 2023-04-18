Chicago weather: Sunshine and temps in the mid-50s Tuesday

Grab the shades this morning.

We will have sunshine with highs in the mid-50s today.

There will be periods of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday. Some of the storms could produce damaging winds and large hail. The best chance of rain is late Thursday.

Temps warm into the 60s Wednesday and increase through Thursday when highs hit near 70 degrees.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Expect some spotty showers Friday as highs slide back into the lower 60s.

It will be wet at times on Saturday and colder with highs falling back into the upper 40s.