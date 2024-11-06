Chicago weather: Sunshine in the forecast for the next few days

It was a gloomy Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and seasonable temperatures in the lower 50s.

Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight before clearing out early Thursday morning.

Tomorrow will be pleasant with skies becoming sunny and highs in the upper 50s. Sunshine continues into Friday with highs around 60.

The weekend ahead will be mainly dry during the daytime hours. Plan for increasing clouds on Saturday, and then showers Saturday evening and night. Most of the rain will clear out early Sunday. Skies become mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Sunday afternoon with highs in the lower 60s.

Temperatures are expected to be above average through early next week. Monday and Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s. We're back up to near 70 by Wednesday.