Chicago weather: Sunshine, mild temperatures expected this week

Chicago will continue to get a break from winter's chill this week.

On Sunday night, we will see clear skies and lows in the upper 20s.

However, Monday is bringing a slight warm up to the Windy City with sunshine and temperatures rising to the mid-40s.

Expect mainly cloudy conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday, but temperatures will stay in the 40s, ensuring a relatively mild week.

The pleasant weather will continue through Thursday, making it an excellent time for outdoor activities.



