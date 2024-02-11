Expand / Collapse search

Chicago weather: Sunshine, mild temperatures expected this week

Mark Strehl has your weather update!

CHICAGO - Chicago will continue to get a break from winter's chill this week.  

On Sunday night, we will see clear skies and lows in the upper 20s. 

However, Monday is bringing a slight warm up to the Windy City with sunshine and temperatures rising to the mid-40s.  

Expect mainly cloudy conditions on Tuesday and Wednesday, but temperatures will stay in the 40s, ensuring a relatively mild week. 

The pleasant weather will continue through Thursday, making it an excellent time for outdoor activities.


 