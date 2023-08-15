Chicago weather: Sunshine returns Tuesday after downpours

Light showers will move away this morning. These are mainly impacting the eastern half of our viewing area.

The rest of the day will feature clouds breaking for sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s. There is a risk of rip currents in the lake.

Tonight will be clear and cooler with suburban lows in the 50s and a chance for fog. Tomorrow looks fine with low 80s and plenty of sunshine.

Thursday morning could feature a shower or storm followed by highs again in the low 80s. No rainfall is expected well into next week with a heatwave building up.

Highs should reach the 90s no later than Sunday with a good shot at the highest temps of the year early next week.