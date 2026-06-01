Chicago weather: Sunshine returns Tuesday before summer heat surges later this week

We kicked off the new week and months with a little bit of rain early this morning. It wasn't a lot, but we'll take it. Officially, at O'Hare International Airport, we picked up 0.21" of rainfall. Many spots were closer to 0.10".

Now the lingering clouds will break overnight into Tuesday with lows back into the 50s.

Full forecast:

Tuesday brings ample amounts of sunshine and a northeast wind around 5-15 mph. That wind coming in off of the lake is going to hold back highs along the lakefront once again, but not to the extent of today. Looks for middle 70s across much of the area, with those farther south and west closer to 80 degrees.

Sunshine continues for Wednesday and Thursday, but the bigger headline will be the warmer air. Wind direction changes to the southwest and that is going to help push highs well into the 80s. Many locales could be close to 90 degrees on Thursday and Friday. Overnight lows will move into the 60s by the end of the week.

Our upper level pattern is going to change as we get into Friday and the weekend. This will increase chances for rain and thunderstorms each day. Given the warmer air in place and potential for higher humidity, we'll have to remain alert for severe weather.

The weekend (at this point) does not look like a washout, but you will need to watch out and be prepared to adjust plans and seek shelter if storms move overhead. Right now, the timing looks to shake out like this: rain and a few rumbles Friday night, scattered storms for Saturday and then leftover rain and thunder for Sunday. We will fine-tune as we get closer to the weekend.