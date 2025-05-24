Chicago weather: Sunshine for Saturday, but temps vary across area

We have some sunshine for you this Saturday.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to expect:

It looks like a pretty decent day and a pretty decent weekend with clear skies, making for visibility for miles along Lake Michigan.

For the high temperatures, how close to seasonal averages you are will depend on your location.

Along the lake, it will be in the upper 50s. Go farther inland, and they’ll be warmer, into the 60s and even closer to 70 degrees in the far southwest suburbs.

What's next:

There are some showers to the north and south of Chicago.

Some forecast models are predicting a little splash of moisture in the early morning on Sunday.

We’ll keep an eye on that.

High temperatures will remain a bit below normal into Sunday (67 degrees) and Monday (66 degrees).

There is a chance of rain on Tuesday.