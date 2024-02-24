Chicago weather: Sunshine and warmer temps are on the way

The chilly weather in Chicago will soon be behind us after Saturday night.

Chicagoans can expect temperatures dipping into the 30s tonight, but with clear skies.

However, Sunday brings a welcome sunny turnaround, with temperatures rebounding into the 50s.

Monday will be even warmer, reaching a high of 63 degrees, but the forecast will soon take an unexpected turn.

Chicagoans can expect rain and possible thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Windy City is seeing several different weather patterns, but stay with us for the latest updates!