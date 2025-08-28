Chicago weather: Sunshine and a warming trend for Labor Day Weekend

Following today's cold front, cooler air is moving into the region and north-northeasterly winds are now gusting over 20 mph. These gusty winds will result in choppy waters on Lake Michigan through Friday.

A Beach Hazard Statement remains in effect for all of Lake (IL), Cook, Lake (IN) and Porter County Lake Michigan beaches until 4 p.m. Friday for waves up to 8 feet. LaPorte County's Beach Hazard Statement expires at 7 AM Friday.

Tonight will be clear and cool with lows in the low to mid 50s. The warmest temperatures will be found near the lake and in the Chicago metro. Friday will be a cool day with highs near 70 degrees until partly cloudy skies.

Looking Ahead:

A gradual warming trend is expected through Labor Day Weekend, with temperatures in the mid-70s on Saturday, and then warming to near 80 Sunday and Monday.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

Temperatures near 80 will continue through Wednesday of next week, and then a drastic cool-down is on the way for late next week.

In fact, temperatures may only top out in the low to mid 60s by Thursday!

