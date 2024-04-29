Chicago weather: Highs in the 70s this week with several chances of rain

Despite a few scattered light showers, Chicagoans can expect dry conditions persisting under partly to mostly cloudy skies on Monday. Anticipate a clearing of clouds overnight, as temperatures dip into the upper 40s to low 50s.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, the forecast promises ideal weather conditions, featuring abundant sunshine and temperatures reaching the low to mid-70s.

However, the possibility of showers accompanied by a rumble of thunder looms late Tuesday night, dissipating by Wednesday morning. Wednesday is expected to mirror Tuesday's pleasant conditions, with temperatures once again peaking in the 70s.

Heading towards the latter part of the week, Chicagoans should brace for potential showers and thunderstorms on Thursday and Friday. Nevertheless, the region can anticipate a return to dry weather over the upcoming weekend.

Saturday and Sunday are forecast to be partly cloudy to partly sunny, with temperatures remaining consistent in the low to mid-70s.