Chicago weather: Temps could hit 90 degrees today

Chicago could make a run at 90 degrees today.

Temperatures early Wednesday morning start in the mid-to-upper 60s and Chicago will heat up to around 90 degrees this afternoon, minus humidity. It will get muggier tonight with a few showers and thunderstorms possible in the wee hours overnight.

Strong-to-severe storms are possible Thursday in the afternoon and evening. The Chicago area is currently listed as a "slight risk" of severe weather by the Storm Prediction Center. The prime time for any such activity would be between 4-10 p.m.

Friday and Saturday will have highs in the low 80s. Father's Day could get up to 92 degrees.

The next chance for any shower or storms comes on Monday and Tuesday.