Chilly temperatures settle in tonight in Chicago with clear skies and lows dropping into the mid-teens.

Monday will see a mix of sun and clouds, as temperatures struggle to reach 30.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy, with highs in the low 30s.

Warmer weather arrives Wednesday, bringing highs in the low 40s, but there's a 25% chance of rain or snow. Cooler air moves back in on Thursday.