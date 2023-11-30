Chicago weather: Temps ease up, showers expected overnight

Today will be much milder in Chicago with highs reaching 50 in most of the area, which should take care of the remaining snow on the ground in the suburbs.

Skies will be mostly but not entirely cloudy. The evening will be mainly dry with the bulk of meaningful precipitation arriving after midnight. Most of this will be liquid but our northern and western counties will see some snow mixing in.

The precipitation continues through tomorrow morning, impacting the commute. By midday, there won’t be much precipitation left but the break is short-lived. Highs will be low 40s. More rain and snow are on the way during the evening. This will be lighter than the morning stuff.

Saturday now looks dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 40s before yet another system approaches overnight into Sunday. This looks warm enough to be rain in our area with highs in the mid 40s.