The Brief Chicago will experience sunny, dry weather with warm temperatures through Friday before cooling off over the weekend.



Sunny days and clear nights are the rule for Chicago the next few days.

Highs will be in the low to mid-70s today and tomorrow, then a bit warmer Thursday with a big warmup Friday when highs could be well into the 80s.

The weekend won’t be as warm with highs in the 60s under mostly to partly sunny skies. Some truly cool air could arrive later Sunday through Tuesday prior to another warm up later next week.

There is zero rainfall in sight.