Chicago weather: Temps soar into the 50s late this week, but with it a chance of rain

As night falls across the Chicago area, residents should expect the development of fog, persisting until mid-morning on Wednesday.

Temperatures will dip to the lower 30s tonight before climbing back up to nearly 50 degrees tomorrow afternoon.

A shift in weather patterns brings a chance of rain by Thursday, accompanied by possible thunderstorms in the evening. Despite the impending cloud cover and precipitation, robust southerly winds will drive temperatures into the mid to upper 50s.

Rain showers are expected to taper off on Friday morning, yielding to decreasing cloud cover and highs in the mid-50s. Friday's temperatures may flirt with records, with O'Hare's standing at 56 degrees.

Looking ahead to the weekend, conditions are forecast to be dry. Saturday will see partly cloudy skies, followed by mostly cloudy conditions on Sunday. Temperatures will remain above normal, with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Stay tuned for further updates as the week progresses.