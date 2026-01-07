Chicago weather: Temps soar into the 50s on Thursday with rain and a few storms

Tonight will be mild with partly cloudy skies and steady temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Thursday starts off dry, but our next storm system will bring rain, gusty winds, and possibly a few storms to the area Thursday afternoon and evening. A few storms may become strong with gusty winds. High temperatures will be set during the evening hours, likely soaring into the mid 50s. Following the passage of a cold front Thursday night into early Friday morning, temperatures will fall to the low 40s during the day on Friday.

All eyes are on Saturday for the Bears-Packers game. Another system will impact the region, likely bringing rain and snow to the area on Saturday. As colder air wraps into the area Saturday afternoon and evening, most precipitation will changeover to snow by gametime. Kickoff temperatures will be around 30, falling into the mid 20s by the final quarter.

Skies dry out by Sunday with near-normal temperautres in the lower 30s.