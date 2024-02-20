Chicago weather: Temps soar into the 60s on Wednesday, but there's a catch

Tuesday brought beautiful weather to Chicago, featuring sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 50s. As the day progressed, skies were expected to become partly cloudy with overnight lows in the upper 30s.

Wednesday promises another stunning day with temperatures soaring into the low to mid 60s under mostly sunny skies, though becoming partly cloudy later. Showers are possible from Wednesday evening into early Thursday, ushering in slightly cooler air.

Thursday's temperatures will be in the lower 50s, followed by a drop to the 40s on Friday and Saturday.

Despite the cooldown, temperatures will remain above average, with normal highs in the upper 30s for this time of year.

Expect plenty of sunshine over the weekend, with highs in the 40s on Saturday and rising to the upper 50s on Sunday.