Chicago weather: Temps soar into the 80s this weekend

It's been a pleasant Thursday with highs in the 70s. Warmer air is set to build in Friday and stick around through the weekend.

Tonight will be clear and calm with lows dropping into the low to mid 50s for most suburbs, but a little warmer in Chicago and near the lakefront — mid to upper 50s.

Future forecast:

Full sunshine returns Friday with highs soaring into the lower 80s. Temperatures will be running around ten degrees above normal tomorrow into early next week. Nothing but sunshine is expected Saturday, Sunday, and Monday with highs in the lower 80s each day.

Slightly cooler air will arrive on Tuesday through Thursday of next week, but skies will remain partly cloudy with highs still ending up a little above normal. Daily highs look to be in the mid to upper 70s.