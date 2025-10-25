Expand / Collapse search

Chicago weather: Temps still in the 50s, small chance of rain later

October 25, 2025
Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast for Oct. 25, 2025.

CHICAGO - We’re hoping for a bit of sunshine early to go along with temps in the 30s to begin your Saturday.

What to Expect:

But clouds were expected to come in throughout the day.

High temperatures are likely to reach the mid-50s in much of the Chicago area.

There is a small chance of rain from the late morning to the early afternoon, but not much precipitation is expected to fall.

There should be more sunshine on Sunday with highs closer to 60 degrees.

