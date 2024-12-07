Chicago weather: Temps up above average this weekend, chance of rain Monday

Temperatures are above-average with partly sunny conditions for Saturday.

The Chicago area is expected to make it up into the low to mid-40s. It will also be windy.

Then on Sunday, temperatures could reach the upper 40s and close to the 50s on Sunday.

There might be a slight chance of light rainfall in the early hours of Monday morning, but then mostly sunny conditions are expected to return.

Looking later into the week, the high temperatures are expected to come down.