The Brief The Chicago area is expected to stay dry through at least early Wednesday evening. Rain could move in by mid- to late Wednesday evening, with wet snow most likely to mix in well west of Chicago near Interstate 39 by Thanksgiving morning. Any precipitation remaining Thursday afternoon and evening will likely be rain, which could affect holiday travel.



The busy travel week is underway, and a midweek storm system could lead to travel impacts in the Chicago area Wednesday night through Thanksgiving Day.

Any travel you have planned for Monday night, Tuesday, or during the day on Wednesday will be just fine from a weather standpoint. Skies will be dry until at least early Wednesday evening.

By as early as mid to late evening Wednesday, an area of precipitation will move in from the south. This will likely be mainly rain, but as temperatures dip into the 30s, some wet snow may mix in overnight. The best chance for this to happen will be over the far western and southwestern portions of Chicagoland.

Futurecast shows mainly rain from Chicago and points south and east by 11 PM Wednesday evening. Some wet snow may mix in well west of the city, but with temperatures remaining above freezing, major travel impacts are not expected for Wednesday evening.

By sunrise Thursday, most of the precipitation is still expected to be in liquid form with temperatures in the mid 30s. The area we'll have to watch closely will be well west of the city near I-39. This is where we could see a better chance for snow.

While our in-house weather model is showing very heavy rain across a large portion of Chicagoland around sunrise Thursday, many models keep the heavier pockets of rain more scattered in nature.

As we get into Thanksgiving afternoon and evening, temperatures will have warmed into the low to mid 40s. Any remaining precipitation will likely be in the form of rain during this timeframe. Of course, this could still lead to impacts when it comes to holiday travel, so plan accordingly and keep a close eye on your flight status if you'll be flying.

Following our holiday storm system, the rain will come to an end early Friday, and we'll stay dry through at least Saturday night. There is a small chance of rain on Sunday, but it does not appear like there will be something to snarl travel Sunday into Monday.