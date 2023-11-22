Chicago weather: Thanksgiving forecast shaping up nicely

There are no local weather concerns for the next few days. Some clouds this morning will yield to a sunnier afternoon.

Highs will get into the mid 40s, close to normal. Tonight will be cold with lows in the 20s away from the urban heat island.

Thanksgiving looks terrific with plenty of sun and highs in the mid to upper 40s. Friday will be colder with partly sunny skies. Highs just shy of 40.

Saturday will become cloudier late in the day with highs in the upper 30s. Overnight Saturday into early Sunday there is a chance for light snow, perhaps enough to coat the ground but not much more it appears now. Early next week looks just plain cold.