Chicago weather: Threat of severe weather diminishes across most of the Chicago area

The threat of severe weather for Sunday afternoon and evening has been shifted to the south.

Our marginal risk (1 of 5) is in a line from roughly Kankakee back to Dixon.

Our slight risk (2 of 5) is well to the south, basically from Champaign to Bloomington to Galesburg.

Our greatest threat is some gusty winds and heavy rains south of Interstate 80.

The afternoon will become increasingly dry in the city, with an increase of showers and thundershowers again in the evening.