Chicago weather: Toasty Wednesday, storm chances ahead

Today will be toasty! Highs around 90 throughout Chicagoland under sunny skies. There is a chance for rain along the Wisconsin border tonight.

Lows will be mild into early tomorrow, pushing into the 60s.

Full Forecast:

Thursday will be another warm day with highs in the low to mid 80s. We have mostly sunny skies Thursday with a chance for afternoon storms.

On Friday we have partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s. There is a chance for storms on Friday. This weekend will be cooler!

Saturday, we have highs in the mid 70s with a chance of storms and mostly cloudy skies. Sunday will be in the low 70s for Father's Day. There will be partly sunny skies for all the activities celebrating dad.

There is a chance for rain Monday night and Tuesday. Highs will be in the low 80s Monday, and the mid 80s on Tuesday.