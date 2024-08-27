Chicago will flirt with 100 degrees today

Blazing heat is on the way to Chicago today. The record is 97 degrees set in 1973 and it’s going down.

I’m going to throw 100 degrees up on the dartboard and let’s see if it sticks. The peak heat index will be above 110 in some spots this afternoon.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the Chicago area until 10 p.m.

Skies will be mostly to partly sunny with an air quality alert in place again. There will likely be a little relief right along the lake today.

Storms are the next concern, mainly for this evening. There is some risk for damaging winds and hail.

Tomorrow starts with some lingering showers then it will be very warm and muggy with highs ranging from the mid 80s to the lower 90s in our viewing area. Thursday and Friday will have similar temps with a chance for showers and storms as a cold front noses into the region. More comfortable air will arrive for the Labor Day weekend when highs may not get out of the 70s.

Yesterday’s high was 96 degrees, just shy of the 1973 record. However, the low DID set a record. The daily minimum was 79 degrees. Not only did that break the daily record for warmest low for Aug. 26, based on my research it is the warmest low on record so late in the year.

Chicago cooling centers

The Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) activated cooling centers at the city’s six community service centers.

The following locations are open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Englewood Center – 1140 W. 79th Street

King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove

North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Ave.

South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Ave.

Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Ave.

Residents can also cool off at Chicago Public Library locations during their normal hours, as well as city pools and splash pads.

For those outside of the city, the Cook County Government website offers a complete list of cooling centers in the surrounding area.

During extreme heat, residents are reminded to:

Drink plenty of fluids

Stay inside, if you do not have air conditioning, keep shades drawn and blinds closed, but windows slightly open

Never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle

Take pets indoors and make sure they have plenty of water

Check on elderly neighbors and those with functional needs

Minimize use of your oven and stove

Wear loose, light, cotton clothing

Take cool baths and showers

For more information about Chicago cooling areas, call 311.