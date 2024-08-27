Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 PM CDT, Kenosha County
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook County, Southern Cook County, Central Cook County
Excessive Heat Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Grundy County, Kane County, Lake County, DeKalb County, Northern Will County, Kendall County, McHenry County, DuPage County, Kankakee County, Southern Will County, La Salle County, Eastern Will County
Heat Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM CDT until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Porter County, Lake County, Newton County, Jasper County
Air Quality Alert
until WED 12:00 AM CDT, Lake County, Southern Cook County, Kane County, Northern Cook County, Eastern Will County, Central Cook County, Grundy County, McHenry County, Northern Will County, DuPage County, Southern Will County, Kendall County, Porter County, Newton County, Jasper County, Lake County

Chicago will flirt with 100 degrees today

By , and FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published  August 27, 2024 5:13am CDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 32 Chicago

FOX 32's Mike Caplan breaks down today's steamy weather outlook.

CHICAGO - Blazing heat is on the way to Chicago today. The record is 97 degrees set in 1973 and it’s going down. 

I’m going to throw 100 degrees up on the dartboard and let’s see if it sticks. The peak heat index will be above 110 in some spots this afternoon. 

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the Chicago area until 10 p.m.

Skies will be mostly to partly sunny with an air quality alert in place again. There will likely be a little relief right along the lake today. 

Storms are the next concern, mainly for this evening. There is some risk for damaging winds and hail. 

Tomorrow starts with some lingering showers then it will be very warm and muggy with highs ranging from the mid 80s to the lower 90s in our viewing area. Thursday and Friday will have similar temps with a chance for showers and storms as a cold front noses into the region.  More comfortable air will arrive for the Labor Day weekend when highs may not get out of the 70s.

Yesterday’s high was 96 degrees, just shy of the 1973 record. However, the low DID set a record.  The daily minimum was 79 degrees. Not only did that break the daily record for warmest low for Aug. 26, based on my research it is the warmest low on record so late in the year.

Chicago slapped with second straight day of excessive heat

Chicago could eclipse 100 degrees today as schools, city officials and residents prepare for more excessive heat.

Chicago cooling centers

The Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) activated cooling centers at the city’s six community service centers.

The following locations are open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Englewood Center – 1140 W. 79th Street
  • King Center – 4314 S. Cottage Grove
  • North Area Center – 845 W. Wilson Ave.
  • South Chicago Center – 8650 S. Commercial Ave.
  • Trina Davila Center – 4312 W. North Ave.

Residents can also cool off at Chicago Public Library locations during their normal hours, as well as city pools and splash pads

For those outside of the city, the Cook County Government website offers a complete list of cooling centers in the surrounding area. 

During extreme heat, residents are reminded to: 

  • Drink plenty of fluids
  • Stay inside, if you do not have air conditioning, keep shades drawn and blinds closed, but windows slightly open
  • Never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle
  • Take pets indoors and make sure they have plenty of water
  • Check on elderly neighbors and those with functional needs
  • Minimize use of your oven and stove
  • Wear loose, light, cotton clothing
  • Take cool baths and showers

For more information about Chicago cooling areas, call 311.