Chicago weather: Today stays cold, midweek brings brief taste of 40s

The Brief Monday stays cold with mid-20s highs and wind chills in the teens. Temperatures rebound into the 30s and 40s midweek before dropping again Thursday night. The weekend trends milder Saturday, then cooler again Sunday.



Monday is cold, but better than it was over the weekend!

What we know:

Highs today will be in the mid 20s, with wind chills in the teens. There will be gusty wind today with speeds above 30 mph at times.

Tuesday will be back to normal as far as temperatures go, with highs in the upper 30s. There will be partly sunny skies tomorrow, and wind will be around 20–25 mph at times.

Midweek forecast:

On Wednesday, we take a crack at 40 with mostly sunny skies. There is a chance for rain Wednesday night and Thursday.

On Thursday, we will have highs in the mid 40s, before the bottom drops out Thursday night with lows back to the teens.

Weekend forecast:

Friday is going to be chilly with highs in the upper 20s.

It will be a quiet end to the week with partly sunny skies. Saturday is looking to be mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the low 40s. Sunday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 30s.