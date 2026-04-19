Chicago Weather: Unseasonably cold Sunday, then light rain

Much of the area woke up to unseasonably cold conditions this morning, which will stay with us for at least another day.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Fortunately, there was some sunshine to start Sunday despite the Freeze Warning in effect for pretty much everyone but the city through Monday morning.

Highs should only reach the upper 40s into the lower 50s on Sunday, and about the same on Monday.

Some clouds will come into the area through the morning and late afternoon with the threat of light rain, but no snow. Hopefully, the rain won’t make the already saturated ground situation much worse after several days of heavier rain last week.

Still, the rain should be fast-moving. The clouds will linger for a bit and then we’ll clear out.

We will then warm up starting on Tuesday with highs in the 70s.