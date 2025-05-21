Chicago weather: Unseasonably cool temps, scattered showers continue

Our normal temperatures today are a high of 72 and a low of 52. We are close to that normal low as our HIGH. Yuck!

Fox 32 Meteorologist Kaitlin Cody has the forecast.

What to expect:

Today is cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs will be in the low to mid-50s. Tonight will be cloudy with spotty showers possible, lows in the upper 40s.

What's next:

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s. There is a chance of scattered showers AGAIN on Thursday.

On Friday, we FINALLY have a nice day with mostly sunny skies. Highs on Friday will be in the low 60s.

Saturday and Sunday are looking good with partly to mostly sunny skies! Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s on Saturday. Sunday will be in the low 60s.

The chance for rain is back Sunday night and Monday. Highs on Monday for Memorial Day will be in the mid-60s with partly sunny skies.

On Tuesday, we are expecting partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s.